Contrasting Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) & e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 39.21% 45.23% 23.71% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $20.03 billion 7.65 $8.75 billion $7.70 21.92 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Texas Instruments and e.Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Texas Instruments and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 3 9 6 0 2.17 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $174.55, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than e.Digital.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats e.Digital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About e.Digital

(Get Free Report)

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.