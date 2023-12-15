Cora Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,719 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

IHAK traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. 22,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $705.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

