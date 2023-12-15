Cora Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 420.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 49,637 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. 22,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $705.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

