Cora Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period.

ICLN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,113. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

