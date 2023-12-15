Cora Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,677 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 829,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 546,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after purchasing an additional 100,093 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 844,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.