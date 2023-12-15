Cora Capital Advisors LLC Buys 892 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.5% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUG stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.34. The company had a trading volume of 194,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $309.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

