Cora Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sinclair by 273.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 230,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Sinclair Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 154,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $843.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In related news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,652.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Stories

