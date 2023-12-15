Cora Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 21,317 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. 12,440,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,167,076. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

