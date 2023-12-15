Cora Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $117.31. The stock had a trading volume of 190,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,571. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

