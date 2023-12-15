Cora Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.62. 143,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,708. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

