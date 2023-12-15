Cora Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,577 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1509 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

