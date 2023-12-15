Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,156 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.27% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 43,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,779. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $122.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

