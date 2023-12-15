Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.15 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 7.5% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,550 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

