Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 98,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 844,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,926. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

