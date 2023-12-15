Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.1% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,017 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

