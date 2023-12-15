Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 280,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,258,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.71. The company had a trading volume of 90,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,559. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

