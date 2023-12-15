Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,305,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 39,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,088. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

