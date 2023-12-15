Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,165,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 945,962 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.