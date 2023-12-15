Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. 2,772,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

