Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.31. 190,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,571. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

