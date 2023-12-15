Cora Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 77,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.45. 15,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

