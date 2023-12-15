Cora Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,709 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up 2.5% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

