Cora Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. 1,664,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,113. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

