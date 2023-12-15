Cora Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises about 6.9% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned about 9.27% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 43,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

