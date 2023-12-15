Cora Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.62. 143,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,708. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

