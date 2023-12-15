Cora Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,188,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 576,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after buying an additional 100,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SMLF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. 6,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.