Cora Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.65. 1,020,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.09. The company has a market cap of $332.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $236.58.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
