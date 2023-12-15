Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,640,000 after acquiring an additional 209,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $189.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

