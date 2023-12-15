Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after buying an additional 209,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VDC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $189.44. 30,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.