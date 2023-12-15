Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Shares of Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 15,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,354. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

