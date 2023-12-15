Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,127,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VPU traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.59. 39,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,088. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $157.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

