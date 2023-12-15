Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

CVS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

