Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $276.13. The stock had a trading volume of 431,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,313. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

