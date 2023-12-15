Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 802 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.1% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after buying an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,017 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

