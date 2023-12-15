Cora Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. 3,401,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,893. The company has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

