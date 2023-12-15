Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.09. 153,818 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 146,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 148.56% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 81,837 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

