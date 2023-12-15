Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Couchbase Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $300,760.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,434,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

