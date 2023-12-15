Covea Finance Acquires New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,000. Covea Finance owned 0.09% of Hubbell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hubbell by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.50.

Hubbell Stock Up 3.8 %

Hubbell stock opened at $326.86 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

