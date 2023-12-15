Covea Finance Acquires Shares of 8,200 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

VMI opened at $227.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $341.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

