Covea Finance Cuts Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Covea Finance lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned 0.05% of ATI worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ATI by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after buying an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,564,000 after buying an additional 120,072 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

