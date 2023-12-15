Covea Finance Has $1.32 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.55.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $180.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.