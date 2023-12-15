Covea Finance Has $3.59 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Covea Finance trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

