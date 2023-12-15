Covea Finance Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Covea Finance increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $284.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day moving average of $244.06. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

