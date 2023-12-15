Covea Finance Purchases 2,660 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $388.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.93. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

