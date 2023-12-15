Covea Finance Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Covea Finance lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.8% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $32,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $306.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

