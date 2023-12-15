Covea Finance Sells 10,800 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Covea Finance cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.7% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Covea Finance owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $29,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,322,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,639,000 after acquiring an additional 489,440 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 303,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $315.82 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $329.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.59. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.