Covea Finance Sells 40,000 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Covea Finance trimmed its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.