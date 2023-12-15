Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $162.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.07.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $140.33 on Friday. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.36.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 4,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

