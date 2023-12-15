Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.18. Cricut shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 200,090 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cricut Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.18.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In other Cricut news, Director Jason Makler bought 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,443.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,793.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,200,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Makler bought 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,443.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,793.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,325,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,464,400. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cricut by 360.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 144,969 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

