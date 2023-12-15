Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $33.04. Approximately 482,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 770,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Specifically, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,082 shares of company stock worth $6,775,576. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

